ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent cables of congratulations to kings, presidents and emirs of Arab and Islamic countries, on the advent of Eid Al Adha.

In his messages, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed wished health and happiness to the leaders and further progress and prosperity to the Arab and Muslim peoples. He also wished dignity and glory for Arab and Islamic nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent similar greetings to Arab and Islamic leaders on the auspicious occasion.