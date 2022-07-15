Exhibitions exploring the evolution of Indian cinema and the art movement of impressionism will highlight the celebrations of Louvre Abu Dhabi's fifth anniversary.

Manuel Rabate, Director of the Louvre Abu Dhabi, promised an exciting line-up of activities and events in the new 2022-23 cultural season.

"As we mark our fifth anniversary this November, Louvre Abu Dhabi continues to offer something for everyone with this upcoming season, from exhibitions and new artworks to special events and programming."

"We remain deeply rooted in our community, committed to our mission of telling stories of cultural connections to the world through our upcoming exhibitions' Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity' and 'Bollywood Superstars', and providing UAE and GCC artists the opportunity to exhibit their works at the museum with our Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2022 showcase."

Among the three major exhibitions is the first international impressionist showcase in the region. 'Impressionism: Pathways to Modernity' will run from October 12 till February 5, next year. Organised in partnership with Musee d'Orsay and France Museums, the exhibition examines the key artistic movement, which began in Paris in the 1860s and completely revolutionised the way of seeing and painting the world.

Coinciding with the museum's fifth anniversary, the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2022 exhibition and the Richard Mille Art Prize, will be held from November till February. Art Here 2022 invites entries from contemporary artists based in the UAE and across the GCC, both citizens and residents, to make submissions on the theme: 'Icon. Iconic'. The shortlisted artists will be chosen by an international jury and works showcased at the museum's Forum. One winner will bag the Richard Mille Art Prize of $60,000.

From January 25 till June 4, Musee du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac and France Museums will organise Bollywood Superstars. It will present the richness of the Indian subcontinent's art and civilisation through its long tradition of image making and the diversity of the Indian filmmaking industry.

Bollywood Superstars is co-curated by Julien Rousseau, curator of the Asian Collection at Musee du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac with Helene Kessous, anthropologist, and specialist of South Asian cinema.

"The strength of our collection and display of artworks at Louvre Abu Dhabi comes from our unique semi-permanent model and the storytelling potential it presents. There is always an ever-evolving narrative on global connectivity and the many shared threads," said Dr Souraya Noujaim, scientific, curatorial and collections management director.

"Since the inception of Louvre Abu Dhabi, our mission has been to celebrate stories of cultural connections, to help visitors find commonalities through art, across cultures, geographies, and time. We would not be able to achieve this without the myriad of acquisitions and loans on display in our galleries, which are a testament to the strength of our partnerships – from the heart of this region, to Paris, and around the world – continually helping us foster moments of discovery for our visitors as we celebrate our anniversary."

Apart from exhibitions, there will be several cultural programmes and events. The anniversary season will complement ongoing programmes, with particular focus on the latest exhibitions and new loans and acquisitions, and feature curated talks, concerts, performances, film screenings, workshops and more.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).