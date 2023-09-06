Its not everyday that we get to see a gleeful moment between the country's Royals, who often grace our eyes at official meetings and through protocol pictures.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council gave us an out of the ordinary peek into the wholesome side of the nation's Rulers on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubai Crown Prince shared a picture of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, giving us a glimpse into their brotherhood and camaraderie.

The two are seen sharing a joyful moment as they face each other and smile mid-conversation, with the country's President pointing towards Dubai's Ruler as they share a laugh.

Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder, as Sheikh Hamdan did justice to the phrase and brought it to life by penning a heartfelt poem imagining a metaphorical conversation between the two great leaders, referring to them as 'Father of Khalid' and 'Father of Rashid'.

A token of appreciation

Success knows no bounds when it comes to these leaders. But Sheikh Hamdan took it up a notch as he gently yet courageously described an intimate conversation of praise between the two visionaries.

Here are some stanzas that described the admiration flowing between the leaders:

"And Abu Khaled says to Abu Rashid

This is the one who does not sleep

A man who achieves the impossible that others will not be able to do"

"Abu Khalid says to Abu Rashid,

This is the one who doesn't sleep

A man who defeats the impossible, what others have failed"

Bestowing blessings

Sheikh Hamdan started the poem on a simple yet impactful note, as he described the leaders bestowing prayers upon each other.

"Abu Khalid says to Abu Rashid, may he live forever."

He went on to later write a dialogue describing one leader asking for 'God's protection' on the other.

Unity is strength

Despite the verse taking its course between the two leaders, bringing to light each's characteristics and achievement, there is a tone of unity and togetherness binding the entire poem, which is well-reflected in the picture shared.

The radiating click was taken from today's meeting between the UAE President and Dubai and Rak rulers as they visited him to discuss issues related to the ongoing development of the country and efforts to enhance wellbeing of its people.

Their Highnesses also offered congratulations on the safe return of astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi following his pioneering mission aboard the International Space Station.

The two leaders have got together on multiple occasions to discuss the future of UAE and the wellbeing of its people. They had met earlier in June in Abu Dhabi, as they discussed more about the country's development.

The exemplary duo had also met in Al Marmoom earlier this year, where they discussed meeting aspirations of citizens and further raising the country’s ranking on international indices among other crucial matters.

