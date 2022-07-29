JEDDAH — Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced on Thursday that Saturday, July 30, will be the first day of the month of Muharram, marking the beginning of the new Hijri year of 1444, according to Umm al-Qura calendar.



The court stated that the crescent of the month of Muharram had not been sighted on Thursday, and hence tomorrow, Friday, will be the 30th day of the month of Dhul-Hijjah 1443, corresponding to July 29, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



Accordingly, the fasting of Ashura on Muharram 10 will be on Monday, Aug. 8.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).