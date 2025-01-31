RIYADH — The Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday that the seasonal discounts for the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr will begin on Shaaban 10, 1446 AH, corresponding to February 9.

This is meant to encourage early shopping and avoid last-minute congestion.



The Ramadan and Eid discounts season for consumers would continue until Shawwal 5, 1446 AH corresponding to April 3, 2025. Commercial establishments and e-stores can now apply for discount licenses electronically through: sales.mc.gov.sa.



The electronic submission of discounts aims to enable establishments and e-stores to obtain licenses easily, print them and show them to the consumer, without losing days from the annual discount balance.



The consumer can verify the legality and validity of the discounts by scanning the barcode appearing on the discounts license with a mobile camera to show him all the data related to the discounts, including the type and percentage of discounts, their duration, in addition to the basic facility data.



The ministry said that its officials would continue inspection tours of commercial facilities to verify the legality of discounts and monitor them in all regions across the Kingdom.

