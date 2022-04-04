RIYADH — Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan concluded recently an official visit to India.



The Saudi Film Commission described the visit as a productive one in further bolstering cultural ties between the two countries.



Prince Badr, accompanied by senior officials at the ministry, including the CEO of the Film Commission Abdullah Al-Qahtani met with high profile dignitaries from the Indian film industry.



The minister said on his Twitter account on Saturday: “It was great to meet members of the thriving Indian film community including Bollywood superstars @iamsrk @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar #SaifAliKhan and explore partnership opportunities together!.”



The ministry said that the visit aimed at strengthening cultural ties between the two countries. The Saudi delegation held a series of meetings with members of the Indian business and film fraternity, it added.