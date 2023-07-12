RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the start of the Umrah season.



The Ministry said that citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia, as well as citizens of the GCC countries and the residents who are living there can now issue the necessary permits through the Nusuk or Tawakkalna applications.



It is noteworthy that the Ministry had announced earlier their welcome for the Umrah performers, who are coming from outside Saudi Arabia, and the start of issuing of the electronic visa for Umrah.



The e-visa for Umrah can be requested from the Nusuk platform, the Ministry said, noting that the pilgrims' arrival will start on the first day of Muharram month of 1445 AH.



The step of opening the Umrah season comes after the successful announcement of Hajj 2023, in order to enable further Muslims to perform the rituals of Umrah and visitation.



It also aims to increase the quality of services provided for them, in a way that achieves the goals of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.



The launch of Nusuk and Tawakkalna apps by the Ministry comes within its responsibility to serve the pilgrims through enabling them to issue the necessary permit to perform the Umrah, visit the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet's Mosque, in accordance to the capacity approved by the concerned authorities.



This is to ensure provision of spiritual and safe atmosphere, while achieving regulatory controls in integration with Tawakkalna app, to check on the integrity of the health status of the applicant for the permit.

