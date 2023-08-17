Jeddah: Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan signed an agreement Wednesday with MBC GROUP Chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim to launch and operate a television channel that celebrates Saudi cultural heritage to enhance the pioneering status of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the hub of culture in the region and realize the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030.



The planned channel will start streaming in September and will be broadcasted on the MBC satellite package and on Shahid.net. It targets both the intellectual elite and the wider public and will be broadcasting interactive programs on the Kingdom's rich cultural heritage 24/7.



The channel also seeks to increase Saudi content and presence in the global innovation system with unique programs of literature, poetry, theater, cinema, fashion, and culinary arts, targeting local and international audiences.



In addition to the channel, the agreement also stipulates the launch of a digital media platform specialized in producing video content for online platforms, as well as publishing articles, podcasts, and documentaries to expand the scope of work of local content creators and connect them with a network of experts in the field.



The establishment of the channel coincides with the Kingdom witnessing a Saudi Vision 2030-driven cultural renaissance to meet the ambitions of a new generation eager to keep pace with accelerated technological revolutions.