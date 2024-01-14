RIYADH — The Theatre and Performing Arts Commission of Saudi Arabia has announced a historic cultural milestone with the production of "Zarqa Al Yamama" — the first grand opera produced in the Kingdom and the largest Arabic grand opera ever staged.

This pioneering event will take place in Riyadh, starting in April and running through early May.

"Zarqa Al Yamama," based on a pre-Islamic Arabian legend, tells the compelling story of a woman from the Geddes tribe, endowed with the power of foresight.

The opera depicts her efforts to warn her leader about an impending enemy attack, highlighting her struggle and foresight in the face of skepticism.

The opera features an original score by Lee Bradshaw and a libretto by Saudi writer and poet Saleh Zamanan.

It promises a rich, multi-dimensional experience with its combination of orchestral and choral music, intricate storytelling, and powerful vocal performances.

Leading the cast is Dame Sarah Connolly, a world-renowned mezzo-soprano, in the title role.

The opera also showcases Saudi talent, with key roles performed by Khayran Al Zahrani, Sawsan Albahiti, and Reemaz Oqbi.

This casting reflects the significant progress of Saudi Arabia's national music program.

The cast is further enhanced by international artists like Clive Bayley, Amelia Wawrzon, Serena Farnocchia, Paride Cataldo, and George von Bergen.

Musical accompaniments will be provided by the Dresdner Sinfoniker, with choral support from the Czech Philharmonic Choir.

Daniele Finzi Pasca, celebrated for his innovative stage direction, will bring the opera to life with captivating staging and special effects.

Sultan Al-Bazie, CEO of the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission, emphasized the opera's role in diversifying cultural exposure and reaching new audiences.

He viewed "Zarqa Al Yamama" as a pivotal moment in Saudi Arabia’s cultural evolution, one that will inspire local artists and present Saudi culture on a global stage.

Saleh Zamanan, the librettist, expressed pride in the project, noting its significance in introducing a new artistic perspective in the Kingdom and the broader region.

He described "Zarqa Al Yamama" as a blend of historical tragedy and contemporary Arab sorrows, yet imbued with a message of hope and optimism for the future.

