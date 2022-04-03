Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the Umrah program under which individual pilgrims from abroad can register for getting issued Umrah visa. They need not apply through any foreign Umrah service agents.



The application for issuing Umrah visas shall be submitted through the approved electronic platforms for Umrah services for individuals coming from outside the Kingdom, the ministry said in a statement on its official Twitter account.



The ministry said the e-registration process must have gone through three basic steps.



They are doing registration through one of the approved electronic platforms for Umrah services for individuals; the Umrah program shall include housing and transportation services, in addition to completing all the requirements for electronic visa and so that the pilgrim can print the visa copy directly.

