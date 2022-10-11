RIYADH — Minister of Culture Prince Badr Bin Abdullah Bin Farhan has confirmed that the number of visitors to the Riyadh International Book Fair 2022 has exceeded one million.



Prince Badr also noted, on his official account on Twitter, that the Saudis ambition has no limits.



The Riyadh International Book Fair 2022, the largest-ever cultural event in Saudi Arabia, had kicked off on Sept. 29 with the theme of “Cultural Chapters”, and lasted for 10 days, concluding on Saturday, Oct. 8.



The Riyadh International Book Fair included the participation of 1,200 publishing houses from 32 countries, witnessed the flocking of an unprecedented number of male and female visitors and book fans,



This further consolidated the position of Saudi Arabia as a major cultural destination in the Gulf region.



The cultural activities included as many as 71 seminars, 22 workshops, seven poetry evenings, six theater performances, nine concerts, and 55 children’s activities.



The exhibition also discussed the “Report of the Cultural Situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the year 2021.”

