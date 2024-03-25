Food delivery riders in the UAE race against traffic, weaving through lanes to swiftly deliver meals to our doors. Even during Ramadan, when iftar orders flood in, they remain committed to delivering meals despite fasting during the holy month.

Gambian expat Bakary Jarju is one of the many UAE riders who navigate the bustling streets to fulfil orders within a stipulated time of their placement on their company's app.

While tirelessly delivering iftar meals all around the city, Bakary often ends his fast while on the job. Carrying his staple food for iftar, he takes out dates and a bottle of water when it's time. The Deliveroo rider said, "When I need to end my fast, I take out dates and a bottle of water. Stopping at a safe and quiet spot on the roadside, I observes this daily ritual."

Time is crucial, and so is being professional

Time is crucial, especially during Ramadan, as numerous orders are for iftar meals and must be completed on time. Though fasting for extended periods can be challenging, especially for those engaging in physically demanding work like delivery riding, Bakary has a different view.

"During Ramadan, I do around 10-12 deliveries daily." His unwavering commitment to his duty embodies the spirit of compassion and service. "You have to look neat and aspire to be a customer champion. We should be professional and deliver our customers' food on time. I enjoy my work even more during the holy month. That's because I don't need to drink water, eat, or go to the washroom," he added.

Bakary highlighted a consideration during Ramadan by providing extra time for prayers.

"I pause for prayer breaks, relax, and wait for some time. I don't experience any fatigue during Ramadan because my mind is productively occupied when you are working. I genuinely enjoy my job and try to do it well. Ramadan is significant, as it's a time for prayer and introspection. It's our responsibility to fulfil our duties with sincerity, guided by our conscience."

Bakary looks forward to suhoor and iftar as the highlight of his day and sharing it with his colleagues.

"I wake up around 4-4.30am. There are three people in my house. Sometimes, we step down to a restaurant that is usually open. We have chicken and whatever is there on the menu. What I like eating is chicken burgers. I also do the same for iftar after ending my initial fast."

Next Eid Al Fitr at home

The rider, who has been in the UAE for five years, explained his obligations. He said, "I have a family consisting of my parents, two sisters, and three brothers. I have responsibilities to attend to at home."

Bakary anticipates finding joy in connecting with his family over a call this Eid, as he won't be able to make it home during Eid Al Fitr.

"I will not be able to go home this Eid, but I intend to go back home for the festivities next year. However, I do have an extended work family here in the UAE. As the holy month is marked by intense prayer, I sincerely pray for the health and happiness of everyone."

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).