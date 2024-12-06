DOHA: The Ministry of Culture has announced the launch of the National Day 2024 celebrations at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal, starting Tuesday until December 18.

The Ministry was keen to ensure that Darb Al Saai this year includes a large number of cultural and heritage events, through corners and open spaces that transport visitors, both citizens and residents, to a lively atmosphere that reflects Qatari culture, as it witnesses the holding of 15 main events that include 104 activities.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry and General Supervisor of the National Day celebrations Dr. Ghanem bin Mubarak Al Ali said that the Darb Al Saai events held as part of the Qatar National Day celebrations represent a bright window on Qatar’s ancient heritage and its national values that form the basis of Qatari people cultural identity.

He emphasised that Qatari culture is distinguished by its diversity and depth, as it highlights authentic values and heritage of which Qatari people are proud. He noted the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to organize events that contribute to consolidating loyalty, belonging, and pride in the national identity.

Al Ali urged the public, including citizens, residents, and visitors to visit Darb Al Saai and participate in the various activities that suit different categories and ages, in celebration of this national occasion that is dear to everyone’s hearts.

This year, Darb Al Saai includes a number of cultural and heritage activities and events. The Ministry of Culture has also prepared a host of cultural, artistic, heritage, and educational activities and events that will be held on the main stage in Darb Al Saai daily.

To enrich visitors’ experience to Darb Al Saai, the main stage will host a variety of educational and cultural competitions in cooperation with a number of ministries and entities, and the winners will receive several incentive prizes.

Darb Al Saai will open its doors to the public daily from 3pm to 11pm, in its permanent location extending over 150,000 square meters.

The site is characterised by a high level of equipment and services that provide comfort and safety for visitors and participating entities, and enhance their experience during the events, in addition to the participation of 80 shops, 30 restaurants and cafes, and 5 folklore games.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

