Doha, Qatar: Qatar is all set to celebrate its National Day tomorrow with a long list of cultural events and activities. Darb Al Saai, Cultural Village Foundation - Katara, Old Doha Port, Msheireb Downtown Doha, and Asian Town have emerged as major venues for hosting National Day events.

The events aim to promote national identity and authentic Qatari values, through activities and programmes targeting all segments of society, strengthening the connection between current generations and the heritage of their ancestors.

Darb Al Saai is offering a large number of cultural and heritage events that transport visitors to a lively atmosphere that reflects Qatari culture.

The activities and events include Qatari House, the main theater, Liwan Al Fan, Al Bidda, Al Maqtar, Al Ezba, Al Shaqab, Darb Al Saai Track, Al Meesir, Puppet Theater, Desert Museum, Qatari Note Museum, Qatar Reads, Interactive Games Area, Souq, Al Meez, in addition to the “Sana Qatar” event.

The National Day celebrations at Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) feature participation from various institutions and entities, offering a range of activities catering to visitors of all ages. The events will run until December 18, along Katara Corniche. These activities include musical performances, traditional Qatari “Arda” dance, a showcase by Qatari Armed Forces in collaboration with Military Parade Center, and a street arts festival featuring local artistic and musical talents.

Visitors can also enjoy falconry displays, saluki racing, cultural activities, and an exhibition on Qatar’s achievements, as well as participation from local families showcasing traditional products and dishes.

Old Doha Port is also gearing up for an unforgettable celebration of Qatar National Day on December 18 with a vibrant lineup of cultural activities and performances.

Visitors of all ages are invited to experience the nation’s heritage and achievements in an immersive and festive atmosphere.

The celebrations will begin at 4pm with a live performance by a traditional band, filling the port with the rich sounds of Qatari music. The band will perform until 10pm, providing a lively atmosphere throughout the evening.

Msheireb Downtown Doha, in partnership with the Doha Film Institute (DFI), will screen the documentary “Ode to Our Land,” a moving tribute to Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani’s visionary leadership in building a modern, prosperous nation.

The documentary will be screened at Barahat Msheireb at 3pm tomorrow.

The film screening is part of a broader series of events organised by Msheireb Downtown Doha to celebrate Qatar National Day and offer diverse programming during the winter months. This includes a range of family-friendly activities, performances, and competitions to engage guests of all ages.

The Workers Support and Insurance Fund (WSIF) will be organising two mega cultural events for communities on December 18, from 3pm to 9pm on the occasion of Qatar National Day.

The first event will be held in the parking area of the cricket stadium at Asian Town in Doha Industrial area, while the second event will take place at Ideal Indian School ground from 3pm to 9pm.

