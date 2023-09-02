Doha, Qatar: To celebrate and explore the deep cultural ties between Qatar and Indonesia, the Years of Culture initiative will bring traditional Indonesian arts and crafts workshops to various locations in Doha this September in partnership with M7 and Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

The workshops have been designed by the Years of Culture team in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Research of Indonesia and Indonesian artisans and experts in ceramics, puppet-making, dance, and batik-making. Qatar Museums Director of Cultural Diplomacy, Aisha Ghanem Al Attiya said: “It is always important for us at the Years of Culture initiative to create tangible connections between the cultures we celebrate each year and the people of Qatar. These workshops serve as a bridge, connecting people through shared creativity, fostering cross-cultural understanding, and preserving the rich heritage of Indonesia. We hope that hands-on, accessible engagement allows participants to gain a profound appreciation for the value of tradition, artistry, and craftsmanship, reinforcing the bonds that unite Qatar and Indonesia in a celebration of our thriving creative industries.”

The workshops are accessible to participants of all skill levels. Spaces are limited and must be booked in advance through the Qatar Creates website.

Puppet-making workshop will delve into the enchanting realm of puppetry, a revered Indonesian tradition, by crafting ornate puppets under the guidance of master puppeteers. Participants can learn the stories behind these captivating characters and gain insight into the intersection of art and storytelling.

The 90-minute puppet-making workshops will take place at Liwan and fee for this workshop is QR75 and designed for age 10 and above.

Batik-making workshop will uncover the secrets of Batik, a centuries-old technique of wax-resistant dyeing and create vibrant designs, guided by experts who will walk participants through each step of this intricate process. It will take place at M7 and there are two types of the workshop.

In ceramics workshop, skilled artisans will guide participants in the intricate art of ceramics, molding clay into beautiful pottery. Participants will be able to take their creations home

The four-and-a-half-hour ceramics workshops will take place in Liwan. Cost is QR100 and open for 14 age and up.

In dance workshop, participants will enjoy the rhythm and energy of Indonesian dance in this dynamic workshop and learn traditional movements from experienced dancers, exploring the diverse dance forms that bring the richness of Indonesia’s heritage to life.

