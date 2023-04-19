The Pearl Initiative, the leading Gulf business-led non-profit organisation promoting a corporate culture of accountability and transparency, announced the appointment of Yamama Al-Oraibi as its Chief Executive Officer.

A graduate of University of Cambridge, Yamama has extensive experience in youth employability, education, and entrepreneurship in the Middle East’s non-profit sector.

Having lived in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Syria, with extensive travel throughout the Middle East and North Africa, Al Oraibi has a solid track record of establishing partnerships across different sectors.

Commenting on the appointment, Badr Jafar, Founder of the Pearl Initiative, said: "Over the past 13 years, the Pearl Initiative has been a leading player in helping to champion the business case behind good corporate governance practices across the Gulf region. The appointment of Yamama is aligned with the Pearl Initiative's commitment to rapid expansion with a vision to support rapid private sector sustainable growth and employment across the region."Jamal Fakhro, Managing Partner of KPMG Bahrain, and the Chairman of the Pearl Initiative Board of Governors, stated: 'We are delighted to welcome Yamama as the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Pearl Initiative. With her extensive years of experience, we believe that Yamama will be instrumental in driving the organisation towards realising its Vision 2025 goals. We look forward to working together towards a brighter future."

Al-Oraibi commented: "It is an exciting time to be in the Gulf as the region witnesses historic growth and fast-paced changes, including those in the private sector. I am delighted to join the Pearl Initiative in this unique time and look forward to working with its board, partners and team to achieve our mission."

She will work closely with the Pearl Initiative Board of Governors and the organisation's growing community of partner companies to advance the mission of enhancing corporate governance in the Gulf region.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).