MADINAH — More than 9.7 million worshipers gathered to offer prayers at the Prophet's Mosque, its roof, and courtyards in Madinah during the first 10 days of Ramadan.



The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, in collaboration with relevant authorities, has completed its elaborate preparations and foolproof arrangements to cope with the huge influx of worshipers. It ensured high-quality services for visitors. The authority facilitated access by managing visitor flow with monitors throughout the mosque, ensuring smooth movement.



Hundreds of thousands of worshipers are attending iftar meals and offering Isha and Taraweeh prayers on the nights of Ramadan at the holy mosque. Carpets were laid throughout the courtyards and expansions to accommodate the large number of worshipers, and all necessary services were prepared, including the provision of Zamzam water.

