ABU DHABI - The UAE capital is preparing to launch the 19th Edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) from the 26th September to 2nd October 2022.

This year, ADIHEX is witnessing a remarkable development and an increase in the number of Emirati, Arab and international participations, which exceeded the expectations, as the percentage of reservations exceeded 92%, and participations are still ongoing in the (11) sectors that make up the event.

Remarkably, the exhibition's management continues to receive stand booking requests from the world's most renowned exhibitors and prestigious brands specialising in hunting and equestrian fields.

Several interactive digital services and promotional benefits were announced through the official website of ADIHEX to ensure a smooth and exceptional experience for all exhibitors.

The event is being held for the second time in its history over seven days in response to the desire of both visitors and exhibitors. Local, regional, and international companies commended the decision as part of the exhibition's development strategy, reflecting the increasing public turnout, and meeting the aspirations of the enthusiasts of falconry, hunting, equestrian and heritage around the world.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers' Club, said that the exhibition reflects the UAE's keenness to revive and preserve Arab and human heritage, highlighting that ADIHEX has become an international event for exchanging experiences and concluding deals between specialised international companies on the one hand, and local and regional companies on the other hand.

In its previous edition (ADIHEX 2021), the exhibition established its regional and international position, as it witnessed wide participation by more than 680 companies and brands from 44 countries over an area of 50,000 square metres. It also attracted more than 105,000 visitors.

ADIHEX includes 11 diverse sectors; Arts and Crafts, Equestrian, Falconry, Hunting Tourism and Safari, Hunting and Camping Equipment, Hunting Guns, Preservation of Environment and Cultural Heritage, Outdoor Leisure Vehicle and Equipment, Veterinary Products and Services, Fishing Equipment and Marine Sports, and Media.

The upcoming edition of ADIHEX is organised by Emirates Falconers' Club. Its official sponsors are the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, International Fund for Houbara Conservation, and Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, where the event is being held.