MAKKAH — The General Authority for the Care of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque has distributed 4,879,682 Iftar meals among worshipers at the Two Holy Mosques during the first week of Ramadan.

In addition to the meals, the consumption of Zamzam water reached 8,393 cubic meters.



Meanwhile, Emir of Madinah Prince Salman bin Sultan participated with the imams of the Prophet's Mosque in their Iftar meal at the mosque. Speaking on the occasion, Prince Salman stressed the keenness and interest of the wise leadership in caring for the Two Holy Mosques, and harnessing all capabilities to ensure the comfort of worshipers and visitors, in a way that provides them with a spiritual atmosphere of peace and tranquility.



The Emir praised the role played by the imams of the Prophet's Mosque in spreading the values of moderation and strengthening the lofty message of the Two Holy Mosques, asking God to grant everyone success in fasting and performing the night prayers in the remaining days of the holy month.



The authority managed the disposal of 1,196 tons of waste to ensure a clean and safe environment for worshippers and visitors at the Two Holy Mosques. Regarding crowd management, the authority, in collaboration with relevant bodies, recorded the highest number of Umrah performers in a single day, reaching 500,000 pilgrims. More than 196 entrances were designated for easy access and departure to facilitate the movement of the Grand Mosque visitors, including five main entry gates, which significantly improved crowd flow.



Advanced means of technology were introduced to monitor crowd flows at the main entrances to enhance the experience and operational efficiency at the Grand Mosque. Additionally, 200 digital screens were installed for wayfinding within the mosque and its courtyards. The authority also launched the "pedestrian assistance teams" service to provide on-site assistance to worshippers, along with a trial operation of hair-shaving vehicles allowing Umrah performers to end Ihram and opening two luggage storage centers with six collection points.



Out of its commitment to enriching visitors' cultural and religious experience, the authority inaugurated the "First Home" exhibition in the Third Saudi Expansion Area. A large number of visitors attended, exploring the history of the Kaaba's construction and its evolution over the centuries, along with a variety of artifacts displayed throughout the exhibition.



The authority also enabled volunteer organizations to play an active role in providing services within the Grand Mosque. Volunteers offered guidance and support in five areas, including informational, organizational, and health services, contributing to a comfortable and safe environment for visitors.

