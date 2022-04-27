Muscat - Mwasalat has launched its tourism programme 'A Day in Nizwa' for Eid Al Fitr holidays to highlight the cultural and archaeological landmarks.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that Mwasalat company, one of the companies of the Asyad Group, launched its tourism programme 'A Day in Nizwa' during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, which includes regular bus trips from Muscat to Nizwa to provide an exploration tour of its cultural, civilizational and archaeological landmarks.

Mwasalat explained that the trips start from the second day of Eid Al Fitr and continue until the fifth day, the buses depart from the company’s station in Azaiba in the Muscat Governorate and head towards the Wilayat of Nizwa in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah.

Mwasalat has introduced this service in response to the increasing demand for visiting the Wilayat , which is one of the preferred internal tourist destinations for tourists and residents alike, in addition to highlighting the pivotal role that public transportation can play in revitalising and facilitating domestic tourism to attract new segments of visitors and contribute in activating the role of this sector in the national economy.

The tour is scheduled to begin with a visit to the most prominent monuments in the Wilayat, especially the historic Nizwa Fort and the Nizwa Archaeological Market to learn about its role in trade throughout history, and to learn about the work of Omani traditional craftsmen. The tour continues with a visit to Al Aqar neighborhood, which dates back to 1500 years, using electric tourist carts.

