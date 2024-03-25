Voted as the Indian Ocean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination at the World Travel Awards, Mauritius is emerging as the premier choice for GCC travellers during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr’s long weekend.

Whether holidaying with the family or preparing to explore its pristine underwater realms, golf retreats, solo hikes through national parks, or in pursuit of its waterfalls, Mauritius offers unique holiday moments for every discerning traveller.

Mauritius is vast enough to host adventures activities yet compact enough to ensure access to all corners of the island.

From indulging in water sports along its turquoise shores to immersing oneself in its rich cultural tapestry, Mauritius promises an array of activities to suit every taste and preference.

With its white sandy beaches, culinary offerings, warm hospitality and breathtaking natural beauty, Mauritius invites you to embark on a journey of discovery and relaxation, and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime, a statement said.

