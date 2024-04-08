Muscat: Shops and hypermarkets in the Sultanate of Oman witnessed a massive rush of customers on the eve of Eid Al Fitr on Sunday.

People were seen buying commodities with their family members to mark the Eid festival.

Many people have bought sheep and goats in advance to avoid the last minute rush.

People in the country were seen buying Eid needs early from the multiple markets that include clothes, foodstuffs and various traditional foods that are served at the Eid.

With the approach of Eid al Fitr, citizens and expats have also made a beeline to the Habta, a traditional market, held in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Habta market

The Habta market is held three days before Eid al Fitr and is one of the most authentic way to preserve the Omani heritage.

In these markets, shoppers were seen procuring livestock, spices, fruits, dates, and Omani sweets.

In addition to culinary delights, the market buzzes with activity surrounding traditional jewelleries, daggers, sticks, and women’s handicrafts.

These ornamental treasures add a touch of splendor to Omani attire, enhancing the festive atmosphere and elevating the spirit of Eid.

Omani citizen, Mohammed said that he visits these Habta markets every year as the prices are reasonable.

Muscat Municipality has announced that its slaughterhouses in Seeb and Amerat are prepared to meet the increased demand in meat that accompanies Eid al Fitr.

To deliver top-notch service, the facilities at the slaughterhouses have well-coordinated teams of butchers, cleaners and other essential personnel, besides the latest slaughtering equipment.

To meet the expected increase in demand, working hours at the slaughterhouses have been extended. Prior to Eid al Fitr, livestock, including sheep and goats, will be processed from 7am to 2pm, while the evening slots from 7pm to 10pm are reserved for cows and camels.

This schedule will continue on the first and second days of Eid Al Fitr, with operations adjusting to a morning-only schedule from 6am to 1pm from the third day onwards.

