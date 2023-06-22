Muscat – The Ministry of Labour (MoL) announced on Tuesday that all private companies in Oman must pay the salaries to their employees for the month of June no later than June 25, 2023.

A statement issued by MoL said, ‘Private sector establishments subject to the provisions of the Labour Law promulgated by Royal Decree No 35/2003, are urged to disburse salaries of their employees for the month of June no later than Sunday, June 25, 2023, on the occasion of Eid al Adha.”

