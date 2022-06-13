Makkah - Motawifs Company of Pilgrims in Turkey and Europe, in cooperation with the Coordination Committee for Arbab Al-Tawaif Establishments, organized today a training course in the "Central Tawaf" program for staff of the company's Al-Rifada centers, with the participation of the program director, Dr. Othman Bakr Othman Gazzaz, and several concerned officials.

Dr. Gazzaz said that this year, the "motawif" app, which is one of the programs of the Coordination Committee for Arbab Al-Tawaif Establishments, under the supervision of the Ministry of Hajj, will be implemented to serve the Tawaf companies and to facilitate and speed up the request for the Tafwij service at the Grand Mosque to perform the circumambulation of pilgrims at service centers and arrival centers.