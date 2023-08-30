Onam, the 10-day-long harvest festival, is celebrated by people in the southern Indian state of Kerala, with Thiruvonam, or the main day of Onam, marking the end of festivities.

This year, it special day has fallen on August 29. Expats across the UAE were seen lining out of restaurants and devouring vibrant sadhyas as the community came together to celebrate the festivities.

To mark the special occasion, several celebrities in the South Indian film industry have extended their heartwarming greetings to their fans and well-wishers. The actors also gave fans a sneak peek into their Onam 2023 festivities.

Malayalam megastar Mammootty was seen serving Onam Sadhya on the sets of his next horror thriller Bramayugam, directed by Rahul Sadasivan. In the clip, which was released on X (formerly Twitter), the actor, in a white shirt and traditional kasavu mundu, is serving rice to his team.

Mammootty’s son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, took to Instagram to express his love for the festival, as he called it his “favourite time of the year”.

Megastar Mohanlal has dropped a set of videos to wish his online family on the occasion of Thiruvonam.

In the video shared, the veteran actor is seen making flower rangoli. For the day, he picked a round-neck kurta and traditional kasavu mundu. “My heartfelt Thiruvonam wishes to all Malayalis,” read his note.

This year, Nayanthara and her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan celebrated their first Onam with twins Uyir and Ulagam.

Vignesh dropped a series of pictures of their little munchkins relishing the Onam Sadhya (Onam feast) in their traditional attire. While Vigenesh wore a white shirt, Nayanthara looked gorgeous in a pristine white suit. He shared the pictures with the caption, “First Onam with my Uyir and Ulagam.”

Sharing another set of photos featuring himself and Nayanthara, Vignesh wrote, “In our very simple, beautiful life! A beautiful, simple moment that feels special. Onam festivities begin here with my Uyirs and Ulagamss. Wishing everyone in advance a very happy Onam.”

Vignesh and Nayanthara welcomed their sons via surrogacy in October 2022.

Kannada superstar Yash celebrated the auspicious day with his family. We got glimpses of the KGF actor’s gorgeous home that was adorned with flowers. In the pictures, Yash is seen posing next to his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids — Arya and Yatharv.

Radhika shared the pictures with the caption, “Hope you all had a radiant and blessed Varamahalakshmi, and the divine festival showered everyone's lives with happiness, health, and endless prosperity. Sharing some cherished moments from the auspicious day.”