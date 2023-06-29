RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman congratulated the Hajj pilgrims and Muslims all over the world on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha.



In a statement on his Twitter account, the King said: “With the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, we ask God to accept Hajj from the pilgrims, and to bring in goodness and prosperity for our country, Muslims and the world... Happy New Year.”



King Salman continued in his tweet: “We are inspired by the Hajj, which implies solidarity, brotherhood and unity that are embodied in the scene of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, and their ranks have been organized in order to achieve one single goal.”

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).