During the ongoing Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, Kalimat Group launched the highly anticipated book by Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum titled “When She Took To The Sky.”

The new release chronicles the journey of women pilots worldwide, celebrating those who have carved their names in the annals of aviation history and paved the way for other ambitious women.

Divided into four sections, the book discusses women’s early attempts to conquer the skies using balloons and primitive aeroplane models, focusing on their boldness and courage in venturing into a new world of adventure, risk, and exploration. It also highlights how they broke the stereotypical barriers that prevented women's participation in one of the most astonishing and unusual fields at the time.

The second section recounts prominent women worldwide who achieved record-breaking feats and outstanding accomplishments in aviation, inspiring girls and women globally to become pilots. The third section shines light on the participation of Arab women in aviation across all its specialisations, chronicling the achievements of pioneering aviators who left an inspiring legacy for future generations, proving the limitless potential and energy of Arab women.

In the fourth section, Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum presents women who have travelled to space, asserting that aviation began women's journey in exploring the world and beyond. The book, with its four inspiring sections, encourages children, youth, and especially girls to believe in their dreams and strive to develop their skills and capabilities.

Commenting on the book launch, Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum expressed her delight in working with Kalimat Group, noting the high professionalism of the team that oversaw and promoted the book.

Sheikha Mozah expressed that the book’s purpose extends beyond documenting the achievements of women who conquered barriers in aviation and ventured into space. It also strives to convey a powerful message to Arab children, youth, especially girls: that the limits of achievements are determined only by self-belief and confidence in one's potential, and that history teaches us that nothing is impossible as long as you have willpower and determination.

Sheikha Mozah said, “This book embodies a personal dream. Since childhood, I wanted to be a pilot and explore the world from the highest point, to be in constant touch with the creator's innovations and the beauty of God’s creations. In this book, I invite everyone who reads it to follow their dream. There are no impossible dreams, only dreams for which we haven't worked hard enough. I hope my book leaves an impact, not only on the dream of flying but on all ambitions in every field.”

Mariam Al-Obeidli, Managing Director of Kalimat Group, said, "Kalimat Group is proud to launch the first edition of “When She Took To The Sky” by Sheikha Mozah Al Maktoum. This book marks important milestones in women's historical journey towards participation in unconventional fields. It is worth mentioning that the book illustrates women's presence in the world of aviation from its inception, affirming that external circumstances are not a barrier to the dreams of youth if the will is present."