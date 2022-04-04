RIYADH — The National Center for Events (NEC) has announced the launching of Jeddah 2022 Season, in its second edition, early May and will last till June.



Jeddah is ready to launch its Season, with the NEC noting that it will reveal more details about the numbers and the season’s activities zones at a press conference to will be held on April 9.



Jeddah Season in its second edition has come with a new identity as the logo has included a slogan sating "Ayamana Al-Helwa" which means our beautiful days.



The new identity also shows the diversity of the cultural, historical, tourist, and the entertainment elements that Jeddah is distinguished with.



This is in addition to providing various options for residents and visitors of Jeddah, and highlighting the city as a permanent tourist destination in the region.



The center seeks to realize the development and economic targets of Saudi Vision 2030 through developing the events sector in all entertainment, sports, tourist, and cultural events.



The NEC seeks to provide attractive events that can enhance the prosperity of the national economy and vitality of the society.



Jeddah Season is also characterized with several different options to all the age groups for its residents and visitors, which praises Jeddah's position to be a permanent tourist destination in the region.

