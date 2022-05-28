ABU DHABI - H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, stressed that the current phase of community development requires doubling efforts as one team to fulfil the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Interest in the community’s affairs and happiness is a top priority for the wise leadership, which is keen to further enhance stability, wellbeing and prosperity at all levels," Sheikh Hazza explained.

This came during his visit to Khalifa Social Square, part of Municipal Community Centre and the first community arena dedicated to hosting events and initiatives to engage with Khalifa City residents, constructed over six months across 55,000 sqm to respond to the needs of the community.

In addition, Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest developments and projects at Municipal Community Centre, as well as the milestones achieved in its path towards upgrading services in Khalifa City.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation for their efforts that contributed to the development of the city, helping to fulfil the aspirations of the community and further improve quality of life.