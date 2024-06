Saudi Press Agency said that the General Presidency of the Care of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs and other concerned authorities organised pilgrims' entry to the Grand Mosque through specific doors for each group of pilgrims

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the General Presidency of the Care of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs and other concerned authorities organised pilgrims' entry to the Grand Mosque through specific doors for each group of pilgrims to perform the Tawaf around the Holy Kaaba, which contributed to the flow and facilitation of pilgrims' movement.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.