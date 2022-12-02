ABU DHABI - The Founder’s Memorial, a permanent national tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, is celebrating the 51st UAE national day by organising a slew of traditional activities that reflect the UAE's heritage.

Celebrating the National Day comes as part of the monument's status as a national cultural destination that highlights a long history of achievements linked to the journey of the UAE's Founding Father, and which is characterised by an ambitious vision that continues to inspire generations and illuminate the paths of progress and advancement in various fields as the country is gearing up to celebrate even greater successes in the years to come.

Visitors of the Founder’s Memorial will enjoy orchestra performances featuring music inspired by the poems of the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, along with a local Ayyala folk dance experience, and will be able to watch the country's official celebrations of its 51st National Day through an outdoor screen at the Memorial.

Furthermore, the Memorial is set to offer guided cultural tours led by its cultural tour specialist to allow a broad segment of multicultural visitors to gain insight into the late founder’s values and vision for unifying the UAE and learn about the Constellation and the UAE's culture.

Since its establishment in 2018, the Founder's Memorial has enhanced its status as a prominent cultural, touristic, and national destination that allows residents and visitors to know more about the life, legacy, and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the character of a leader who made history, through a number of elements, stories, images and experiences that are presented uniquely and interactively.