RIYADH — On the evening of the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, the sky of the Kingdom embraces many fireworks displays that constitute part of the activities of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in its program for this year’s Eid 2022.



The displays will illuminate all regions of the Kingdom with their radiance and colors to double the levels of joy and prepare for the launch of the rest of the activities that accompany the residents of the Kingdom during the days of Eid Al-Fitr.



Fireworks will be launched at 9 p.m. on the first day of Eid to announce the start of Eid celebrations and spread joy in all cities of the Kingdom, except for Jeddah, where fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m. on the same day.



The GEA allows the citizens, residents and visitors of the Kingdom to enjoy watching fireworks in Riyadh from the Riyadh City Boulevard (BLVD RUH City) area.



It also allows the residents of Qassim to watch the displays in King Abdullah National Park in Buraidah. Other fireworks will launch at the waterfront in Al Khobar and Jeddah Art Promenade and King Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah.



In Madinah, it is possible to watch the fireworks from King Fahd Central Park, while the residents of Abha can enjoy the displays from the Al Sadd Park. The residents of Al Baha can watch the display from Prince Hussam Park, and the residents of Najran can watch it from Prince Hathloul Bin Abdulaziz Sports City.



The people of Jazan can watch the fireworks from the beach promenade, while the people of Hail can enjoy watching them from the Al-Mughwah walkway. In Arar, people can watch the fireworks from the garden facing Arar Mall.



In Sakaka, people can watch the fireworks from the Al-Rabwa walkway, while in Tabuk people can watch them from Tabuk Central Park and the Rose Garden.



The GEA has invited people to visit its "Enjoy" platform at the link (https://bit.ly/3Lwe53N) to view the details of the activities of Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Program 2022.

