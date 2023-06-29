For Emiratis and expatriates in the UAE capital, the joyous festival of Eid Al Adha is a remarkable occasion for cherished family gatherings and exchanging wishes for everyone’s good health, prosperity and well-being in the world.

For community members, the auspicious day started with prayers at mosques and then it was time for bonding with families and friends while preparing and savouring a lavish lunch.

Importantly, the emirate has packed an exciting range of special events, activities and firework shows for all age groups to enjoy all through this week.

Omran Al Khoury noted that Eid is a special occasion that binds families together in Abu Dhabi.

“It transcends beyond mere celebrations, serving as a profound tribute to the spirit of sacrifice and unwavering faith. We gather under one roof, joining hands with our beloved family members, cherishing age-old traditions and creating lasting memories. From the delightful moments of sipping coffee and relishing dates with our children to exploring the enchanting local destinations, each experience filled our hearts with warmth and joy.”

This Eid is all about togetherness for the Alblooshi family too. Sharifa Alblooshi has a wonderful time with her nephews and nieces Meera Al Blooshi, Maha Al Blooshi, Mariam Al Blooshi and Theyab Al Tenaiji.

“We have started with dressing up in the Eid outfits for prayer. The joy of this auspicious occasion filled the air as we came together with loved ones to partake in a family Eid breakfast, savouring the delectable flavours and sharing laughter and stories. Then we started visiting our cherished family members, near and far.”

Sharifa highlighted the significant Eidiya tradition of gifting cash to children and family members.

“Bearing gifts and enveloped with the spirit of giving, we joyously distributed 'Eidiya’ – tokens of love and blessings, to kids. Also, we partake in a time-honoured tradition during the day, symbolizing our devotion and willingness to give back. Together, we ensure that the joy of this celebration extends to all, fostering unity and compassion within our communities.”

Maintaining family ties is important for the Al Riyami family and Eid is an apt festive occasion for bonhomie.

“Festivals like Eid are meaningful when celebrated as a family. It’s all about sharing and caring for one other. Children relish such festive occasions. They eagerly await the captivating fireworks displays and events, Naser Al Riyami said.

This Eid stands as a testament to the best celebrations we have experienced in recent years,” he added.

The Al Riyami gathered with family members, including cousins and nephews.

Meanwhile, it’s a working day for the Raymundo family, employed at Otoro, a modern Japanese restaurant in the vibrant waterfront destination of Al Qana. The Filipino couple will be making the most of the events and activities happening during the evening hours during the holidays, including a desert safari.

“This is the best week to experience Abu Dhabi. The emirate has lined up so many events. We will be visiting different sites,” said Marla.

“I am an avid basketball player and also plan to visit ADNEC’s summer sport activities during this week,” said Eduardo.

