The UAE on Thursday announced that the private sector would observe a four-day break as official Eid Al Adha holidays.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre), the holiday would be from Friday, July 8, till Monday, July 11.

Work in this sector will resume on Tuesday, July 12.

The crescent moon marking the beginning of the month of Zul Hijjah was sighted in Saudi Arabia yesterday. Therefore, today, June 30, is the first day of the month.

Earlier today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) had announced that the public sector would enjoy a four-day break on the same dates.

According to the official list of public holidays announced by the UAE Government, Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha holidays will be observed from Zul Hijjah 9 to 13. The corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are Friday, July 8, to Monday, July 11.