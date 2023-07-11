Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has unveiled the impressive lineup of partners lending their support to the highly anticipated Dubai Calligraphy Biennale. Scheduled to commence in early October, this grand event will witness the participation of over 200 esteemed artists and calligraphers, both local and international. The primary objective of this remarkable gathering is to foster a vibrant and enriching cultural presentation in Dubai.

The list of partners includes a group of cultural institutions active in the local cultural scene, namely: Dubai Design District (D3), The Cultural and Scientific Association, Juma Al-Majid Center, Foundry, Khawla Art Gallery, Firetti Gallery Contemporary Art, , Efie Gallery, BEDU, in addition to Etihad Museum, Al Shindagha Museum, Jalila Cultural Centre for Children and Al Safa Art and Design Library, Al, all of which are major venues for hosting the various biennial shows, to enable full public enjoyment of the art of calligraphy.

The inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale celebrates Arabic calligraphy and its global counterparts. Showcasing traditional and contemporary works in five languages, the Biennale provides a platform for diverse artistic aesthetics and explores the intersections of typography and digital art. Additionally, the event features calligraphy-inspired art installations in public spaces throughout Dubai, alongside a range of educational workshops led by renowned practitioners. Through various artistic activities, the Biennale aims to discover and nurture emerging talent in the field of calligraphy.

Dubai Culture seeks, through the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, to support the creative scene in Dubai by promoting expressive and aesthetic calligraphic artworks that embody creativity and artistic excellence.