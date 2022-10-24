On the Indian festival of Diwali, the Consul General of India hosted a lavish dinner reception with dignitaries.

Dr Aman Puri, consul-general of India, quoted Prime Minister Modi during the celebration saying that the Indian diaspora are the permanent ambassadors of the country.

While celebrating the festival of lights on Sunday, he said, "He (PM Modi) says that the career diplomats are the temporary ambassadors and members of our community by reflecting, by showcasing the best of Indian values and by building these bridges of business and investment, culture, academia… are truly our permanent ambassadors, helping the relationship between the two countries."

The event was attended by senior officials of the UAE Government, friends of India, members of diplomatic corps, prominent representatives from the country’s business community, and other fields.

He added: "This brings me to the splendid Diwali celebrations in Dubai which truly become special because of this large and vibrant in community bringing the Diwali cheer, sharing the true spirit of Diwali with all their brothers and sisters, from over 200 nationalities who consider the UAE their second home. I must say that our community is truly the living bridge between the two countries."

The evening also saw a cultural performance of Indian classical dances by the UAE based Gurukul group.

Prominent Emirati member and Former Diplomat Mirza Al Sayegh who was also one of the key attendees said, “I'd like to say Happy Diwali to everyone. It’s the (Indian) community that I cherish, love, support, worked with and lived with during my tenure as First Secretary, at the UAE Embassy in New Delhi, and then (Head) at the UAE Consular Mission in Bombay, as a Counsellor.”

He even shared memories of when the first few Indian expats arrived in the country, saying that they would distribute sweets on the festival.

International Day of Diplomats

Speaking of the International Day of Diplomats, which falls on Diwali this year, Al Sayegh reminisced of the time that the UAE was formed.

“I’ll take you 50 years back. Fifty years ago, the Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and rulers of the emirates, gathered on December 2, 1971. They gathered together to announce the establishment of the United Arab Emirates. We raised the flag, we announced it, but we needed something. We needed support badly and we got it…the support of India.”

