To mark this year’s Mother’s Day, all mothers will get 30 per cent off on dishes at Origins, a wholesome eatery at Vida Beach and Resorts, Umm Al Quwain. The offer is valid only from 7pm to 11.30pm.

This Mother’s Day, head to Yoko Sizzlers and dive into a scrumptious selection of sizzlers. There’s a complimentary brownie for all mothers dining at the venue to celebrate the occasion. Offer valid on purchase of two sizzlers at any of the two branches (Karama and Al Nahda) of Yoko Sizzlers.

Mums and kids below 6 years dine free (subject to terms and conditions) at the Fiesta Mexicana Buffet Dinner, M One at Millennium Place Barsha Heights Hotel. From 7-11pm on Mother’s Day. On Monday, kids can also enjoy some playtime at the hotel’s kids club from 12pm till 10pm.

Mothers, gather your kids and head to EmiratesPadPro, a sports facility located in Al Quoz where mothers and their little ones are invited for free sessions of Padbol on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Advance booking is required for a guaranteed court. Bookings availed also includes 35 per cent off on the total bill for food and beverages from the venue’s signature cafe.

Celebrate this Mother’s Day in a grand manner at Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates where an uber luxury staycation awaits all the special mothers and families. For Dh20,000 only, enjoy a stay at the Aspen Ski Chalets overlooking Ski Dubai, a de-stressing and relaxing experience at SENSASIA Stories Spa, various dining options, and more. Offer valid till March 26.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Marea DIFC, an eatery known for its exquisite Italian seafood-inspired menu. Today, Marea has specially curated a dessert to celebrate the occasion. The dessert, a crunchy praline and chocolate mousse, will be complimentary for all the mothers at the venue, available during both lunch and dinner. From 12pm-4pm, lunch. From 7pm-11pm, dinner.

Enjoy a private cinema screening of heartwarming movies with your mother and loved ones at The Screening Room, Studio One Hotel. Complimentary popcorn and refreshing soft drinks are part of the package priced at Dh69 per person. From March 21–27, 7.30pm onwards.

Take your mothers out for fancy dining at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche where mums will receive complimentary dinner and dessert for every full paying adult. Corniche All Day Dining boasts a fine selection of French, Arabic and International dishes along with a delicious buffet. March 21, from 7pm–10.30pm.

At Eggspectation, enjoy complimentary pancake skewers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Available for dine-in only, the skewers are complimentary to one per table upon the purchase of mains.

Treat your mothers to an elegant afternoon tea at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel’s Tea Room. With every afternoon tea booking, mums will receive one complimentary beverage. A staycation offer is also up for grabs. Starting from Dh800, the ‘Relaxation Package’ features a spacious room and a one-hour Swedish massage. The next day, indulge in a cosy breakfast at Timo and avail the late check-out option.

Filled with handcrafted sweet treats, this Mother’s Day gift box by Brix Desserts is specially curated for the occasion. It features a heart-shaped chocolate, hazelnut cake, five flavours of bonbon, cookies, macarons, and more. Dh324 per box.

The first 25 mothers dining at the Sushi Lounge at Dukes the Palm, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, will be treated to a delicious complimentary Sushi selection along with a welcoming glass of bubbly to mark Mother’s Day. From 6pm–10pm.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).