MAKKAH — The Languages and Translation Agency at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque in an effort to constantly raise the quality of services offered to pilgrims will translate the Arafat sermon into 20 languages.



Translating the Arafat sermon is one of the most important tasks undertaken by the agency under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Translation Project.



Deputy General President for Languages and Translation Ahmed Al-Hamidi said that this and other endeavors are in accordance with the agency's strategic plan for 2024.



He added that the sermon will be translated into French, English, Persian, Urdu, Hausa, Russian, Turkish, Punjabi, Chinese, Malay, Swahili, Spanish, Portuguese, Amharic, German, Swedish, Italian, Malayalam, Bosnian and Filipino, and will be broadcast through Manarat Al-Haramain Digital Platform.

