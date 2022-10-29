RIYADH - The Fashion Commission’s annual event, Fashion Futures, is returning on 17-19 November, with the goal of uniting those across the global fashion community with a focus on Saudi fashion.



The event will bring together a dazzling lineup of highly respected speakers, industry influencers, retail activations and pop-up events around Riyadh.



Held at the City Hub in Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, Riyadh, leading figures from the fashion world will discuss the industry’s most important issues in a packed program of masterclasses, panel discussions, networking and Q&A sessions. Local Saudi brands will exhibit and sell products, joined by ongoing entertainment including a closing street party.



Four main themes are set to guide the event’s content: sustainability, entrepreneurship, diversity and culture, and innovation.



Fashion Futures is a platform for learning, discussion and global exchange, with speakers and partners.



Professor Abdullah Abo Milhim from the famous Italian design school Istituto Marangoni, which recently opened a Dubai campus, will host masterclasses about the business of fashion, the development of the market, trends in innovation, digital transformation, supply chain and merchandising.



Accademia Costume & Moda, the award-winning family-run Italian fashion school, will offer masterclasses on visual merchandising and brand development-related content to designers, retailers and the wider fashion ecosystem.



Acclaimed stylist Ozlem Cakir, image consultant to senior executives and politicians, will share insights into how to craft a personal brand.



The Chalhoub Group, a program partner, will offer a workshop run by The Greenhouse, its initiative for innovation and entrepreneurship, to support local talent.



To continue to push conversations surrounding sustainability and our relationship to clothing, the Fashion Commission will host a pop-up shop at U Walk from 17–24 November.



In collaboration with YOOX Net-a-Porter on 17–21 November, the Commission will host a Swap Shop concept open to the public to encourage sustainable consumption.



The Future Fabrics Expo, the world’s largest dedicated sustainable sourcing showcase, will also take place from 17-19 November. It is set to show thousands of sustainable, commercially-available textile items and interactive textile displays, along with the latest cutting-edge material innovations that will positively impact the fashion industry and the wider world.



Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Board Member of the Fashion Commission, said: “The Fashion Futures Conference shows the incredible talent and thriving fashion scene in the Kingdom. It is a testament to our Saudi talent, creativity, and collaboration. Conferences such as these are so essential because they provide the opportunity for our talent to receive well-deserved international recognition.”



Burak Çakmak, CEO of the Fashion Commission, said: “Fashion Futures is an opportunity for Saudi to bring the global fashion community together to drive forward sustainability, entrepreneurship, diversity and culture, and innovation. We have placed innovation at the heart of the conference this year, with textile innovation a key theme. Creating future opportunities for all, industry experts will share their expertise and sustainability-driven solutions.



“Unlocking the potential of cleaner, greener solutions requires consumer, industry and government buy-in that initiatives such as Fashion Futures will help to achieve.”



Bachar Sabbagh, Managing Director KSA at Chalhoub Group, Fashion Futures partner, said: "We are fortunate to be part of the growth and transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia, scaling to new heights by nurturing Saudi talents, delighting consumers and shaping the Kingdom’s retail sector.



“Over the past years, the Chalhoub Group has worked to build partnerships with public and private partners to enhance cooperation and explore opportunities. Our participation at Fashion Futures and our continued collaboration with the Fashion Commission is a testimony to our continuous efforts to support the Kingdom’s growth, Saudi designers and talents."



The public shall follow the Fashion Futures social channels to stay up to date on the conference program and the events taking place.



The Fashion Commission is one of 11 sector-specific commissions under the Ministry of Culture. Founded in 2020, it is leading the development of the fashion sector in Saudi Arabia. By driving investment and building robust regulatory frameworks, the commission is supporting the next generation of Saudi fashion talent as they aspire to reach their full potential.



The commission is enabling the sector while preserving the Kingdom’s rich fashion heritage and promoting Saudi fashion designers as part of Saudi Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s cultural, economic and technological transformation.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).