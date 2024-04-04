Abu Dhabi City Municipality has adorned the main and secondary streets, and several bridges inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island with thousands of light displays, panels, and greeting phrases, to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. They aim to spread their festive spirit and happiness with the local community.

The municipality invested in illuminated decorations during Ramadan that were later used for Eid Al Fitr. These were placed on bridges and lighting poles at many intersections on the roads, both inside and outside Abu Dhabi Island, to spread joy and reflect the spirituality of the occasion.

The Municipal team has successfully installed various light formations throughout the city. These formations display Emirati society greetings and phrases, including the widely recognised “Eid Mubarak.”

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City has taken measures to ensure that the lighting arrangements and structures installed as part of the Eid Al Fitr decorations are suitable for the dimensions and areas of the streets while considering the safety of road users, including cars and pedestrians.