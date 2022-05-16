Muscat – The number of applicants for Hajj this year totalled 23,474, including 21,429 applications from Omanis and 2,045 from residents.

This is almost four times the quota of 6,388 granted to the sultanate this year.

Dakhliyah governorate recorded the highest number of applicants with 4,008 applications, while Musandam governorate had the lowest with 191 applications. Of the total applicants, 14,037 are male and 9,437 female.

E-registration started on May 9 and closed on May 14.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs had announced that the sultanate’s quota for this year’s Hajj was reduced by 45 per cent due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

