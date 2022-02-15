Leading global EdTech, Cuemath, the one-on-one personalised math learning platform backed by Google, has announced its market entry to Bahrain, the fifth Middle East country in which it now has a presence.

Cuemath is now present in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain. This rapid expansion follows the company’s explosive growth in the UAE, where its subscriber base has grown 600% to over 180,000 customers since June 2021.

As with Cuemath’s rapid regional and global expansion, the catalyst in Bahrain has been organic, word-of-mouth amongst consumers.

Bahrain is a perfect location for Cuemath’s expansion - a highly digitised nation with 99% of its population connected to the internet. In the World Bank’s Human Capital Index (2020), Bahrain ranks 1st in Mena for test scores and 2nd for years of schooling. Both factors have improved significantly in the past decade and are on the rise. Digital nations with a rich education landscape are a perfect market for Cuemath.

In a recent statement at World Expo Dubai, Bahrain’s Youth Minister, Aymen Almoayed, had noted that “curriculums built decades ago do not cater to the demand of industry and labour today,” – and highlighted the importance of learning experiences across multiple channels – both of which mirror Cuemath’s goal to prepare students for 21st century jobs.

Education also forms a key part of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, the long-term development strategy pushing the country forward, with a highly educated workforce key to expanding sectors of the economy such as IT and financial services, where math is highly relevant.

Vivek Sunder, CEO of Cuemath, commented: “Bahrain is a natural market for Cuemath to continue its Middle East expansion. The kingdom’s innovation-friendly policies and tech-savvy population are ideal for Cuemath’s unique approach to teaching math.

“As education moves from the content era to the engagement era. Cuemath is proud to help educate the next generation of problem solvers, preparing children for future jobs in a fully digitised economy. Our rapid Middle East expansion gives me great confidence that Bahraini parents and children will place their trust in Cuemath’s unique way of making math fun again.”

Cuemath has grown its global market presence to over 50 countries, including the UK, US, Singapore, Canada, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, India and Thailand. The programme is led by over 10,000 teachers from various professional backgrounds.-