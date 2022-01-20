MANAMA: Batelco has launched three new independent digital companies that will operate in Bahrain and beyond, with the aim of providing solutions for the business needs of today.

BEYON Cyber, BEYON Solutions and BEYON Connect will provide state-of-the-art solutions in areas such as cyber security, information and communications technology (ICT), cloud computing and digital communication.

The projects were unveiled during a Press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay yesterday.

“We are extremely delighted with the progress we’ve accomplished in turning our long-term digital transformation strategy into reality,” said Batelco chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa.

“Today, we’re witnessing the outcome of three years of strategic planning and hard work. Innovative digital solutions and cyber security are key requirements for any business and this is an ideal time to launch our new digital brands, in line with the kingdom’s vision for the digital economy under the leadership of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.”

BEYON Cyber is a provider of advanced end-to-end cyber-security solutions to organisations across Bahrain and beyond.

“The team consists of some of the most skilled cyber talents in Bahrain, with SANS certified professionals and hands-on experience in responding to the most advanced cyber threats,” said Beyon Cyber chief executive Dr Khalid Al Khalifa.

BEYON Solutions caters to the full range of technology needs of the public and private sectors, capitalising on its solid partnerships with ICT providers from across the world. It will offer system integration solutions to businesses of all sizes.

As for BEYON Connect, it is focused on delivering new technologies, Software-as-a-Service platforms and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the region.

“BEYON Connect will offer digital seamless communication solutions between government, business and citizens for the first time in Bahrain,” said BEYON Connect’s chief executive Christian Rasmussen.

Batelco’s chief digital growth officer Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa highlighted the successful launch of the region’s first open banking super app, BEYON Money, in December. According to him, the positive response to the app motivated the company to launch the new digital brands.

“The new companies are well positioned to deliver end to end digital transformation solutions with the agility and expertise required to meet the evolving needs of regional businesses and government under the single umbrella of BEYON brand,” said Shaikh Mohamed.

