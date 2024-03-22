RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense stated that weather fluctuations and rainfall would continue in most regions of Saudi Arabia from Thursday until Monday (March 21-25).



The directorate urged the public to be cautious of inclement weather and stressed the need to stay in safe places and stay away from places where floods and water swamps accumulate. It warned the public not to swim in flood waters as they constitute danger to life.



The directorate called on the public to adhere to the instructions announced by it through various media outlets and social networking sites. According to the statement of the directorate, weather fluctuations and rainfall will experience in Turbah, Raniyah, Al-Mawiya, Al-Khurmah, and Al-Ardiyat in the Makkah region, as well as in the regions of Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, Al-Jouf, Hail, Al-Qassim, the Eastern Province and the Northern Borders Region.



Weather fluctuations and rainfall are likely to witness in the Riyadh city, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayyah, Al-Majma’ah, Thadiq, Marat, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi, Shaqra, Rumah, Huraymala, Ad-Diriyah, Durma, Al-Muzahmiyah, Al-Kharj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Salil, Al-Aflaj, and Hotat Bani Tamim in the Riyadh region. The Civil Defense also warned that these regions are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains that will lead to torrential rains, hail, and dust storms.



According to the directorate, the Makkah city, Al-Jumum, Taif, Maysan, and Adham in the Makkah region as well as the regions of Riyadh, Madinah, Jazan, and Hail will be affected by light to moderate rains that may lead to torrential rains, hail, and dust storms.

