RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a weather warning regarding thunderstorms expected to affect several regions in Saudi Arabia through Tuesday.



The Makkah region is likely to experience heavy rain, hail, and strong winds. Moderate to heavy rainfall is forecast for Riyadh, Madinah, Qassim, Hail, the Northern Borders, the Eastern Province, Al-Baha, and Aseer. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is expected in Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and Najran.



Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution, avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas, and follow updates from official weather alerts. The public is advised to stay informed to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather conditions.

