RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense urged the public to exercise utmost caution and vigil amid forecast of thunderstorms continue hitting most regions of Saudi Arabia until Saturday.



People are advised to avoid valleys prone to torrents, including swimming there, and comply with the instructions issued through various outlets of media and social networking sites. According to the directorate, the Makkah region will witness light to moderate rain that may lead to flash floods, hail, and dust-stirring winds. These include Jeddah, Makkah city, Bahra, Al-Jamoum, Khulais, Al-Kamil, Rabigh, Alkaith, Qunfudhah, Taif, Maysan, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Al-Muwayh, Al-Khormah, Raniyah and Turbah.



The directorate said that light rain and dust-stirring winds will experience in the Riyadh region. These include the capital city of Riyadh, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayiyah, Shaqra, Al-Ghat, Al-Zulfi, Al-Majmaah, Rumah, Al-Rayn, Thadiq, Horaimla, Diriyah, Dharma, Al-Muzahmiyya, and Al-Dhalam.



Madinah will also be affected by light to moderate rain, while the regions of Al-Baha, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders, Hail and the Eastern Province will experience light rain.

