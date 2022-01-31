A new agreement between Saudi Arabias Ministry of Culture and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has paved the way for the renowned organization to bring some of its top shows and award-winning performances to the kingdom.

Under the agreement, a number of shows by the renowned entertainment group have the potential to make a debut in the Kingdom, including new Cirque du Soleil touring shows, The Illusionist, Now You See Me, Paw Patrol Live Race to Rescue, Trolls Live!, and Blue Man Group World Tour.

In addition to this, Saudi Arabia may soon play host to a brand new Cirque du Soleil resident show unique to the Kingdom.

The agreement will also see the two parties develop a plan to establish a regional Cirque du Soleil training academy and office. With an educational curriculum led by best-in-class experts, students and young people from across the Kingdom and beyond would have the opportunity to hone their skills through international circus school exchanges and artist-in-residence programs, in addition to working towards internationally recognized certifications.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has performed six shows in Saudi since 2018, the latest of which was "Messi10" a performance honouring the famous Argentinean football player Lionel Messi which was held in November during Riyadh Season 2021.

The agreement was signed by Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission, and Gabriel de Alba, Co-Chairman of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Board of Directors, during a meeting in New York.

Performing arts in the Kingdom have expanded rapidly since the establishment of the Ministry of Culture in 2018. Last year, the Theatre and Performing Arts Commission, one of 11 sector commissions overseen by the Ministry of Culture, launched its strategy to advance the sector, with plans to enhance its infrastructure, offer educational opportunities, create jobs, and build partnerships. The Commission aims to have 4,500 graduate performers and more than 4000 qualified trainees by 2030. TradeArabia News Service