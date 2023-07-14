When it comes to true love, men have found some very different locations and backdrops to pop that magical question: "Will you marry me?"

There have been some romantic settings, some quirky ones too. And a Lebanese pilot found no better backdrop than the plane he was about to fly, to ask his long-time girlfriend if she would spend the rest of her life with him.

Ibrahim H El Khatib a captain with Middle East Airlines, popped the question using the passenger announcement system.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, El Khatib addresses the passengers on the PA system: "Dear passengers, I would like to take the opportunity to welcome a very special passenger on board today. Her name is Chirine El-Hajj Chehade. Could you please stand up?

“I would like to inform you, in front of 245 passengers, that I love you so much and I decided to continue with you for the rest of my life.”

Khatib then said: “Now I will ask you the famous question: Will you marry me?”

As Chirine walks the 'aisle,' El Khatib gets up from his pilot seat and is egged on by his co-pilot. He then wears is pilot suit and exits the cockpit with the ring case and heads towards Chirine.

The couple hug and then El Khatib slips the ring into her finger.

And they lived happily ever after.

