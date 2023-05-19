Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman may be affected by an air depression. It is likely to continue for the next 72 hours, Oman Meteorology said on Friday, May 19, 2023.

Weather forecasts indicate that cumulonimbus clouds will continue to be active on the mountainous heights of the governorates of Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah, North Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiyah, North Sharqiyah and Al Dhahirah. It coincides with the presence of a trough of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which activates the intensification of rain clouds on the coasts of Dhofar Governorate and the mountains. It is expected to continue for the next three days.

Duststorm may also be expected due to the movement of active south-southeast winds over the desert and open areas of the Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates. It is likely that cloud advection over the northern governorates and cloud formation over the Al Hajar mountains with isolated rains and downdraft winds

There is a chance of cloud formation and isolated rain over parts of the coastal areas of Dhofar Governorate.

