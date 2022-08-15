ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team held on Sunday morning an in-person meeting at the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (ADCMC).

The meeting was chaired by Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), to discuss proactive measures to be taken across Abu Dhabi emirate to mitigate any damages that might occur due to adverse weather conditions.

Al Mazrouei reviewed a report on the role and missions of the emergency team, mechanisms to deal with emergency, crises and disasters across the emirate, and the approved plans to ensure the preparedness of key and supportive teams.

He praised the leadership’s continuous guidance and directives and support in order to enhance the efforts of teams to protect lives and property, and to achieve targeted objectives in coordination with entities on local and federal levels.

Al Mazrouei also highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts of emergency teams, follow unified procedures to deal with emergencies, and to enhance capacities to deal with and respond to emergencies, and prepare for recovery based on national emergency ecosystems.

For his part, Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Centre for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (ADCMC), has assured follow-up and supportive plans are in place to ensure all required resources are available to deal with the adverse weather conditions.

He said they are coordinating with Department of Municipalities and Transport’s various relevant teams in different areas across the emirate to ensure free flow of valley streams, and to hold coordination meetings with all relevant field teams from Al Ain Municipality and Al Dhafrah Municipality, Red Crescent Authority, Abu Dhabi Waste Management (Tadweer), Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Distribution Company to ensure timely response to all emergencies.

ADCMC will ensure to coordinate the efforts of all relevant entities, and assure their preparedness to deal with the adverse weather conditions.

The Centre emphasised the importance of following the latest weather developments via official sources and channels, and called on the public to follow instructions and guidelines of relevant entities, and avoid being in dangerous places.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Abu Dhabi Police (ADP), Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer), the National Meteorology Centre and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).



